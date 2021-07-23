Multiplier Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00004255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.61 or 1.00140546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

