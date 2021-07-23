Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

MEURV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

