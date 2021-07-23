Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEURV. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

