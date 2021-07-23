Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €226.90 ($266.94) and last traded at €226.90 ($266.94). Approximately 249,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €228.05 ($268.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €234.06.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

