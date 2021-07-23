Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $897.97

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 897.97 ($11.73) and traded as low as GBX 885 ($11.56). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 84,620 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 897.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.14%.

In other news, insider Merryn Somerset purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.