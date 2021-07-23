Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.55

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.