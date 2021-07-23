Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Tops $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $969,472.52 and $25,500.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00104183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00140213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,827.75 or 1.00448149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars.

