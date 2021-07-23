Name Change Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,532.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $747,102.39 and approximately $75,532.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 43,189,436 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

