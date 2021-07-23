Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.12 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $6,278.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.91 or 0.01363111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00375515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00077825 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

