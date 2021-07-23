Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.55 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00010936 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $473.49 million and $9.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.44 or 0.06276470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.01357604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00369130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00134975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.72 or 0.00608482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00379548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00291682 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

