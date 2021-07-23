NAOS Finance Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $310,298.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00100018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00140376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.57 or 0.99822167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

