Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $201,860.64 and approximately $3,416.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,352,953 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

