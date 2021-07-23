National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.50.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$164.78 on Friday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$224.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.44 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total value of C$226,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,421,484.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

