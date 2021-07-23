National Bank Financial Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million.
Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$28.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.74.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.