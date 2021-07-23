National Bank Financial Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$28.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.74.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.