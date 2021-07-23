National Bankshares Analysts Give Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) a $70.00 Price Target

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been given a $70.00 target price by National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24. Docebo has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.77.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $90,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,453,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

