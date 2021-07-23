National Bankshares Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) a $110.00 Price Target

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) received a $110.00 price objective from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

LSPD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. 59,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,788. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 67.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 432,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175,142 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth about $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 298,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

