National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Lowered to $72.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.