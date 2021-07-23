National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Lowered to $72.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.
Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94.
In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
