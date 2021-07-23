National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 160.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 484,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.