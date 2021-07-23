NativeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $995.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $995.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00237025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00033866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

