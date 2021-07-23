Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $26.20 million and approximately $652,044.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037227 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,231,536 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

