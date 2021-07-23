Navigator Holdings Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Navigator in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $524.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

