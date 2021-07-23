Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NMM opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

