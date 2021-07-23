Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New $25.38 Million Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,375,000. MSD Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,689,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $21,955,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,300,000.

OTCMKTS:MSDAU remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,782. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

