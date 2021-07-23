nCino Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,107 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,604% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of nCino by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of nCino by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of nCino by 2,556.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

NCNO opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

