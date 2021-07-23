Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00043423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,073,715 coins and its circulating supply is 17,686,185 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

