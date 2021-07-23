Needham & Company LLC Boosts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $95.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of CVLT opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.85, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

