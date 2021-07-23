Needham & Company LLC Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $95.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

