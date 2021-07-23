Nektar Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NKTR opened at $16.38 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

