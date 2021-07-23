Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.12. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

