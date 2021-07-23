NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of NetApp worth $40,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in NetApp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

