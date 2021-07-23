Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

