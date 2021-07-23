NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 4,500 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $167,040.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. 39,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,796. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

