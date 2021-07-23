NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.50% of NETSTREIT worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 87,435 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 511,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $7,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $25.40 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.