Neurotoken (NTK) Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neurotoken has a market cap of $4.99 million and $52,201.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neurotoken has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neurotoken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00840853 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neurotoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neurotoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neurotoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neurotoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neurotoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.