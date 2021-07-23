Neutrino Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00294623 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

