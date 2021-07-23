New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $3.36. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 14,173,303 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.