New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $776.17 million, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.07. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

