Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $26.94 on Friday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

