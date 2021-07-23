Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.98. Newmont also posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. 7,533,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,191. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

