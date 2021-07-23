Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $64.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $64.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.02. 508,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

