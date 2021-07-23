Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $82.00 by Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $82.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.62% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.02. 508,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

