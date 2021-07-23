Newmont (TSE:NGT) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NGT stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.42. The firm has a market cap of C$60.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

