Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$104.00 at National Bank Financial

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NGT stock traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

