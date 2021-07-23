News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of News worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.41 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

