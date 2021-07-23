NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,039 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of NexGen Energy worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NXE opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

