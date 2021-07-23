NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

