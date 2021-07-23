NEXT.coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.36 or 0.01357472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00380462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00076301 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001452 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

