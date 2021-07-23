NEXT Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. NEXT has a market cap of $561,376.73 and $98.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00375943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.