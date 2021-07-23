NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.770-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

