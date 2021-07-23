NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

